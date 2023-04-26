COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Anness, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was the son of Orlando and Christine Catheline Anness, born in Youngstown.

He graduated from The Rayen School in 1966 and got his degree in business from Youngstown State University in 1972 as a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity.

He promptly began a 38-year career in health care.

On August 28, 1971, he married Karen and they built a wonderful family together. He was a devoted husband and father to his children, Robert, born April 15, 1976 and Lori, born May 8, 1978.

Robert’s career started in Columbus as a pharmaceutical representative with Carter-Wallace. He then brought his family back to Youngstown where he worked for Lederle Laboratories before continuing in healthcare as a nursing home administrator until his retirement.

Robert started his religious life at St. Anthony Church in Youngstown and he and Karen have been members of St. Luke Church in Boardman since 1982. He enjoyed participating in several ministries and his work with St. Vincent de Paul has been the most fulfilling among them.

Robert was a fan of ALL sports. He played baseball in several leagues in Columbus and Youngstown and pitched on the YSU baseball team. He loved watching and attending Cleveland baseball, football and basketball games. He was a director and coach of Boardman Little League in the 80s and enthusiastically championed his children in all their various activities. For the last 14 years, he has found tremendous joy in cheering on his grandkids, Merrick and Scarlet Dunn, always lighting up the sidelines with positive energy and excitement.

His volunteer work included Pete’s Pride at YSU and the soup kitchen at St. Vincent de Paul.



Robert greatly enjoyed life and all those that knew him will remember his big smile and sincere loyalty to his friends and family. He was proud of growing up in Brier Hill and maintained many lifelong childhood friendships from the neighborhood. Robert was a sweet, kind and proud man that loved his family and friends with his whole heart.

Robert is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Robert (Nadia) Anness and Lori (Justin) Dunn; grandchildren, Merrick and Scarlet Dunn; his brother, Thomas (Terry) Anness; sister, Lucille (Alan) Setz and sister, Christine Anness. His extended family includes his sister in-law, Joan (Dick) Fuance; brothers in-law, Joseph Maruca and Gary (Patty) Maruca; several nieces and nephews include, Mark, Zack and Nick Tomasko; Godson, Thomas (Betsy) Anness and their children, Isabel and Cecilia, Anthony (Shannon) Anness and his daughter, Paulina; Michael (Jeena) Anness and their children, Sophia and Norah; Adam (Tara) Maruca and their children, Adaleigh and Gianna, Bridget Maruca and his Godsons, Joseph (Abby) DeMatteo and Anthony DeMatteo.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Orlando and Christine Anness; his infant sister, Rosemary; infant brother, Dominic and niece, Angela Anness Tomasko.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Youngstown and 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at St. Luke Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Anness family requests donations be made to St. Luke St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512.

