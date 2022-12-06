YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. “Bobby” DeVicchio, 59, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Bobby was born August 7, 1963, in Youngstown, the son of Robert T. “Bob” DeVicchio and Nancy Russo Dumont.

He worked as a field operator for Dominion East Ohio Gas for 29 ½ years.

He attended renewals at St. Christine Church.

Bobby owned the Italian Marketplace in Niles for four years where he was known for his stuffed meatballs. He loved to cook, enjoyed lamb roasts, yard work, singing and antiques but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and dogs, Luna and Roxy.

Bobby will always be remembered lovingly by his parents, Bob (Karen) and Nancy (Joe); wife, the former Pam Allegretto, whom he married October 10, 2008; four children, Megan (Josh), Nick (Kelsey), Anthony (Allie) and Mandy (Tommy); eight grandchildren, Rocco, Paisley, Mariana, Jake, Charlotte, Caleena, Enzo and Luca; four siblings, Tina (Rich), Toni (Dave), Anthony (Mary) and Tracy (Eddie); numerous nieces and nephews and father-in-law, Frank Allegretto.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Betty DeVicchio and Tony and Grace Russo and mother-in-law, Mary Ann Allegretto.

Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a 1:00 p.m. Memorial Mass at St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

