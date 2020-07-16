Robert Krugel, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Krugel, Sr., 66, of Youngstown, passed away at home in the early morning on Friday, June 19, 2020 with family by his side.

Bob was born November 28, 1953 to the late Gale and Betty Krugel.

He was a 1972 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Bob worked as a mechanic at various places for 35 years before retiring from R&R Mack in 2019.

His biggest enjoyment in his life was his family. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He was also a big NASCAR fan, a car buff and collector of older cars. Bob was also known for taking very long walks “wherever he could, because he could” all over town.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife of 37 years, Pamela F. (Wilson) Krugel whom he married May 6, 1976.

Bob is survived by a daughter, Kirstian Pineda and two sons, Robert (Stefanie) Krugel, Jr. and Michael (Amanda) Krugel, all of Youngstown, as well as by his seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Meili, Nolan, Jordana, Jainy, Mason and Landon. They were all the light of Papa’s eyes. He is also survived by two sisters, Karen (Mike) Neese of Washingtonville and Kathy Pflugh of Austintown, as well as by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The service for Bob was held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery in Leetonia with immediate family and close friends.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman.

The family wishes to thank everyone for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers given during this difficult loss. Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Robert “Bob” Krugel Sr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 17, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.