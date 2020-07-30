Robert James Truslow, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert James Truslow, Jr. passed away Thursday, July 23 peacefully in his sleep.

Robert was born October 18, 1989 in Austintown, Ohio, son of Robert James Truslow and Darcina Annette Bailey.



Robbie loved his children, MaKenzie and Robert James III ( R.J. ) above all else. He loved playing and was very good at all sports. He also loved camping and fishing. He was also a baseball umpire. He lived with his fiancée and her children.



He is survived by his parents; his children, Robert James III and MaKenzie Marie and their mother, Kristen Okernick of Lake Milton; sister, Tracina (Trevor) Brown of Texas; stepmother, Justine and stepsisters, Kamillie and Kaitlynn, of Coitsville; grandparents, Nancy Truslow of Austintown and Richard and Sharon Bailey of Cortland; aunt, Christina (Mike) Mears; uncles, Scott (Jaime) Truslow, Richard (Janelle) Truslow and Rich (Missy) Bailey; his fiancée, Nicole Cummings and many loving cousins.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Randy Truslow and uncle, Randy, Jr.



As he entered the pearly gates, all his earthly illnesses fell away. He was welcomed in the opened arms of Jesus and now is healthy, happy and free from all of life’s burdens. He is now catching up with those who have passed before him. Although his earthly vessel is gone his big hearted loving spirit lives with us forever. Rest in peace, sweet boy. Oh, how we miss you.



There will be a “family only” Memorial Service at Wickliffe Presbyterian Church.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or through the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

