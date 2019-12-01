Robert E. Valley, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Valley, 79, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 with his family by his side.

Robert was born September 29, 1940 in Youngstown, the son of Ernest and Helen (Lesko) Valley.

He was a local paint contractor for many years.

Robert was a member of Holy Family Parish, the Mahoning Valley Corvette Club and various billiard and bowling leagues. He was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan and loved to collect records.

Robert will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, Christine (Galterio) Valley, whom he married September 19, 1964; two children, Justine Valley and Robert E. Valley, Jr.; two brothers, Richard (Doris) Valley and Ernie (Mary Ann) Valley; sister-in-law, Veronica Valley and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Valley.

Friends and family may call on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Holy Family Church followed by a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by Reverend Monsignor, William J. Connell.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman.

