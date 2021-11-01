Robert D. Pagley, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert (“Bob”) D. Pagley, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Bob was born on November 24, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio and was the eldest son of Robert and Margaret Zinger Pagley.

A 1979 graduate of Lowellville High School, Bob went on to work at Sharon Steel before realizing his life-long dream of owning his own business. Together with his wife, Michelle, Bob opened The Pitstop Auto Care in Hubbard in 2000.

Bob loved spending time at his cabin in Pennsylvania and especially enjoyed snowmobiling during the winters. He was a fiercely loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. Bob cherished his family and was immensely proud of his children.

Bob was of the Catholic faith.

Bob married the former Michelle Congemi on October 7, 1989 at Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown. They recently celebrated 32 years of marriage.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Michelle; son Tyler (fiancée, Ellie Roux) of Boardman; daughter, Dana of Hubbard and his beloved brother, Daniel (Regina) Pagley of Hubbard.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

A Mass of the Repose of the Soul will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, at St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson Street, Youngstown, OH 44506, with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating.

