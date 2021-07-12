Robert C. Watson, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. “Bob” Watson, 70, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 3, 1951, in Youngstown, to James and Madeline Watson.

On October 2, 1978, Bob married his wife of 42 years Michelle “Micky” (Powers) Watson. They resided in Hubbard for 35 years where they raised two children together.

Bob was a hard worker; he owned his own sports card business for the majority of his life and was in sales later in life after he sold his business. He was an avid sports fan and held Cleveland sports teams particularly close to his heart, especially the Cleveland Browns; this year would be “the Brownies year”, he would always say. He loved reading and watching anything and everything about World War II and he had the utmost respect for those who served, especially his father-in-law, whom he never had the pleasure of meeting, Joseph E. Powers. He also had an eye for antiques; he loved flea markets and would stop at any garage sale he saw. He loved to buy a piece of furniture for cheap at a sale, refinish it, and sell it for a profit. His other hobbies included working in his yard, planting flowers, and spending time with his family. Nothing in his life brought him as much joy as being a father and grandfather.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his first-born son, Robert “Bobby” Carl Watson, Jr. and his granddaughter, Alivia Ann Watson, whom his family members are certain were waiting to greet him in Heaven.

He was a proud father but the honor of his lifetime was being promoted to “Papa”. He adored his grandchildren with his entire heart and would talk about them any chance he got.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Michelle “Micky” Watson and children, Michael Watson and Kelly Watson. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Ashley, Anthony and Zoei, as well as a great-granddaughter, Journey Ann. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who will fondly remember and deeply miss their “Uncle B”, as well as a brother, Jimmy Watson and Karen Behne.

A celebration of his life will be held from 6:00 – 7:00. p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Grace Fellowship Church, 325 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles, OH 44446, with Pastor Roy Mack officiating, with a service to follow directly afterward.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Bob’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.