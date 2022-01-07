BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Bole, Sr., 65, passed away on the morning of Monday, January 3, 2022.

He leaves behind a reverent 65-year legacy as a husband, father, grandfather and honest hard-working man, who loved and cherished his family.

Robert was born August 9, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late # 1 “Major” D.C. Bole and Stella Coletta, the third of six children.

Growing up in the Youngstown area, he attended Saint Dominic’s Grade School and Cardinal Mooney High School, earning his diploma in 1974.

He married the love of his life, Susan Fassos, on February 25, 1978. Together, they raised two wonderful children, a daughter, Michelle and son, Robert, Jr.

Robert was a longtime member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

He was a model citizen; diligent, and the picture of commitment and dedication. He relished in the company of family and friends, who always enjoyed his warm smile, and bright sense of humor, made complete by his many corny “dad jokes”. He was a constant reminder that we should not take ourselves too seriously. He enjoyed traveling the country, kayaking and canoeing down the Allegheny River and driving his wife and mother-in-law around town, wherever their hearts desired. Bob was an avid fan of the San Diego Chargers and the Boston Red Sox, often taking whatever precautions were necessary to not miss kick-off or first pitch. He treasured all of his grandkids, taking care to spend individual time with each of them. He will be truly and deeply missed and his fond memory will resonate with all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Susan Bole; daughter, Michelle (Gregory, Sr.) Faunda; son, Robert (Rhianna) Bole; brothers, William (Kris), David (Tricia) and James (Sheila); sister, Victoria (Jeffrey) Headley; grandchildren, Gabriel, Gregory and Gracie and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, # 1 “Major” D.C. and Stella M. Bole; brother, John Bole and brother-in-law, Jeffery Headley.

A private service for immediate family will be held on January 7, 2022.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley in his name.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.