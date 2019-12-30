Robert Ameduri, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, for Robert Ameduri, 80, who went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday afternoon, December 28, 2019.

Robert was born November 25, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Dominic and Rosemary (Russo) Ameduri.

He worked ten years as an electrician with US Steel and 20 years as a packer with the K-Mart Distribution Center. Robert was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in McDonald and the Mahoning Valley Mustang Club.

He enjoyed going to car shows and attending family reunions and picnics.

Robert will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, Yolanda (Natoli) Ameduri, whom he married May 20, 1967; daughter, Renee (Ryan) Moransky of Montgomery, Alabama; son, Kevin (Lia) Ameduri of Boardman; three sisters, Rosemary Ameduri of Youngstown, Jeannette Slivka of Parma and Barbara Fargo of Marietta, Georgia and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Rosemary.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the services, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge and Buckeye Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Robert.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.

