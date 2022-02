YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. “Bob” Hudak passed away Friday, January 28.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 7, 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507 where a funeral service will begin at Noon.

Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements are being handled by Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home.