Rita Kravec, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Rita Kravec, 87, who passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Rita was born August 3, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Catherine (Hudzik) Hvizdak.

Rita was a dietitian (received a Master’s in Dietary Sciences from Kent State), a beautician and finished her career as a teacher at Princeton Junior High School, retiring after 28 years.

She was a member of SS Cyril and Methodius Church but never went.

She spent all her spare time with her five grandchildren feeding them 5-star meals, helping with homework and telling them like it is. She was passionate about cooking (so much so that she never hesitated to refuse a bad dish at restaurants).

Her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren lives on, like her recipes. Rita will be remembered lovingly by her daughter, Dr. Mary Ellen (Ric) Barringer; five grandchildren, Christina (Derek) Evans, Sarah (Brian) Shultz, Jennifer (Braedy) McKay, John (Rachel) Barringer and Joseph Barringer; great-grandson, Barron James; great-granddaughter, Cameron Rita McKay and brother, Joseph Hvizdak.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, George, Edward and William Hvizdak and sisters, Helen Kinnick and Viola Estock.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Rita Kravec, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.