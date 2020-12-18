Rinaldo Carrabbia, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rinaldo Carrabbia, 70, of Austintown, went home to the Lord, early Wednesday morning, December 16, 2020.

He was born in Pacentro, Italy, to Carmine and Cristina Carrabbia on February 15, 1950.

He came to the United States at the age of six. He was proud to be an American citizen and proudly served in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marian and his five children, Tina (Shawn) Ryan of Oceanside, California, James (Nichole) Carrabbia of Edmond, Oklahoma, Carmine (Nicole) Carrabbia of Austintown, Joseph (Brooke) Carrabbia of Austintown and Nicholas Carrabbia of Cleveland. He was the best Papa to 14 grandchildren, James, Jr., Nathan, Samantha, Sophia, Melina, Charlotte, Isabella, Tessa, Levi, Ava, Emma, Joseph Jr., Amelia and Vincenzo. He is also survived by his sister, Gemma Restaino of Poland and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Marie and Emilia.

Although he was beloved by many, the greatest love of his life was his family. He adored his wife and was incredibly proud of all of his children and grandchildren. His happiest moments were spent cooking for and being surrounded by all of them. He was a loyal friend and a father figure to many.

He loved traveling, golfing and watching the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State and Notre Dame football.

There are no calling hours.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Christine Church in Youngstown on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.