YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Vargas, 57, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and son. Ricky was a man with a huge heart but he might not have always showed it the right way but he loved with all his heart. A father, husband, a friend a brother. Ricky was a great man with a huge heart for friends and family. He loved all of his kids and family. He always had a good intention just didn’t always express it correctly. He would always drop what he was doing to help someone, a true give you the shirt off his back kind of man. Ricky, aka “Lil Rick” loved to ride his motorcycle, to him there was nothing more peaceful than feeling that wind in his hair and on his face and hearing the roar of those pipes. At times that is where he would find his peace. He was a misunderstood soul but he was unconditionally loved. He loved working on cars and he enjoyed cooking on the grill for everyone. He was the “Jack of all trades master of none but would sure as hell getter done.”

He leaves behind three children, Angie Rucker, Robert Brophy and Elena Feliciano; wife, Annie Zecher; mother, Ramona Pagan; seven grandchildren, brothers, sisters and stepchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Vargas; brother, Jonny Vargas and grandson, Stephen DeGenaro.

Family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. followed by an 11:30 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. From his family, we are thankful that everyone can share this moment.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

