YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Richard “Ricky” James Jackson, II, 35, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

He was born January 15, 1988 in Warren, the son of Richard James Jackson and Cecilia Nackino.

Ricky graduated in 2006 from Niles McKinley High School.

Upon graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines.

He was employed as a production worker at Schwebel’s Bakery.

In his spare time, Ricky enjoyed music, playing his guitar, fishing, camping, being outdoors, and taking long walks. He loved all animals, especially Luna, his companion cat.

Ricky leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son, Ayden Jackson of Niles; parents, Cecilia and James Nackino; two sisters, Jacqueline Jackson, and Melanie Nackino, both of Austintown; grandfather, Jack Boos of Youngstown; grandmother, Cecilia Catrone of Columbiana; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, James “Jimmy” Nackino; grandparents, Archie and Virginia Jackson; and aunt, Jenny Jackson.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 12:00 p.m. memorial service.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 12:00 p.m. memorial service.

