YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. Kent, 61, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 26, 2023.



Richard was born Dec. 29, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Jacob R. Sr. and Ruth E. (Kramer) Kent.

After graduating from Chaney High School in 1979, Richard moved to New York City where he worked as a retail salesman for Street Wise. Richard returned to Youngstown in 2000 and worked for the Salvation Army. He was an avid collector of different items.

He will always be remembered lovingly by his brother, Jack (Sharon) Kent; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Kent and Kathy Kent; his good friend since high school, Michelle Sammartino; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his three brothers, Joe, Larry, and Aaron Kent.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday. Oct. 02, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman, followed by a 6:00 p.m. memorial service celebrated by Rev. Thomas Kraszewski.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

