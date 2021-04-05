Richard L. Sfara, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio – Richard L. Sfara, 79, passed away Thursday morning, March 25, 2021.



Richard was born March 7, 1942 in Youngstown, the son of Louis R. Sfara and Stella Greeks. His dad fought and was killed during WWII at the Battle of the Bulge.



He worked for over 33 years at the steel mill.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church and the National Guard.



Richard liked to work out and spent time with his family.



Richard is survived by his two sons, Louis and Richard and their mother Charmaine Sfara and a brother Ronald Sfara.



Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Bernadette DeGennaro.



There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville. Friends may call on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of mass at the church.



Due to Covid-19, safety precautions will be upheld. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at church.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.



Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this time because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard L. Sfara, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.