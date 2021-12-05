Richard L. “Rich” Booth, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loving husband, father and grandfather, Rich Booth passed away at the age of 56, on Friday, December 3, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19.

Richard was an employee of Armstrong Cable for 19 years.

He was also a graduate of ITT Technical Institute with honors.

He was an avid NASCAR and automotive fan and he was an active member in his local church, Simon Road Church of God, where he volunteered his time to be the soundboard technician, decorate for the holidays and clean the parking lot.

Rich had many hobbies, including resin pouring, kayaking, four-wheeling and watching funny 80s movies. He treasured family traditions, like watching “Christmas Vacation” every Thanksgiving, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Rich was a great man, he would do anything to help someone, even a stranger. He had four chickens that he and his son took care of. He was a great parent. He taught his kids selflessness and compassion. He always had the best sense of humor and he knew how to make you laugh, even on the hardest days. He loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time perfecting his garden. Richard’s kind nature, unbreakable faith, sense of humor and compassionate character served as a positive force in all who met him during his life and his strength will be dearly missed.

Richard is survived by his mother, Susan Ward; father, James Prodonivich; mother-in-law, Lynn Prodonivich; sister, Shannon Booth; brother, Eric Booth; loving wife of 22 years, Jade Booth; four children, Megan Booth of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sarah Margelowsky of Akron, Glenn Booth of Akron, Richard Roby Booth of Boardman, as well as, five beautiful grandchildren, Alexandria, Kimberleigh, Brenton, AJ and Neil.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the funeral home for those wishing to pay their final respects to Richard.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Richard’s family.

