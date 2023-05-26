STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Coppola, 78, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

He was born November 5, 1944, in Struthers, Ohio, to Louis and Margaret Coppola.

He was a 1962 graduate of Struthers High School, he was awarded a full basketball scholarship to Arizona State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education.

He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Carole Modarelli, in 1965. They resided in Tempe, Arizona, where Rich taught and coached basketball at Chandler High School for two years. The couple returned from Arizona to Ohio in 1968 and started their family, having two beloved daughters, Jill and Carrie.

Residing in Struthers, Rich earned a master’s degree from Kent State University and embarked on a 30-year teaching career with the Austintown Local School District, where he initiated Fitch’s occupational work experience program in his first year, serving as its coordinator for his entire tenure. He also coached girls’ golf and re-established the district’s baseball program and served as its head coach for 28 years. In his time as coach, he compiled a 453-198 record with 13 Steel Valley Conference championships, 11 district titles, four regional titles and four teams making it to the state semi-finals. Upon retirement, the Austintown Fitch High School baseball field was named in his honor, with the scoreboard bearing the name Richard L. Coppola Field.

In retirement, Rich thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren Brady and Mia Clyde. He also loved golfing and spending time in Florida with family and friends.

He and Carole were members of the Church of the Rock.

Rich is survived by his wife, Carole; daughters, Jill (Jason Keller) and Carrie (Brad Clyde); grandchildren, Brady and Mia Clyde; brothers, Donnie Coppola (Kathy) and Ray Coppola (Marianne); sister-in-law, Judy Austrino; brothers-in-law, Frank Modarelli (Patty) and Vince Modarelli (Nancy) and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Margaret Coppola; his in-laws, Rose and Vincent Modarelli; brother, Ronnie Coppola; niece, Cindy Coppola Martz; brother-in-law, Fred Austrino and nephew, John Austrino.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., with a 5:00 p.m., memorial service on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Church of the Rock, 7025 Luteran Lane in Poland, Ohio.

Donations may be made to Austintown Fitch Baseball Boosters in his honor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

