Richard J. Urso, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Urso, 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19.

Richard was born October 23, 1938 in Warren, son of the late Angelo and Josephine Yaugo Urso.

He was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Richard retired from Denman Tire after 40 years of service.

After retiring, Richard kept busy by starting his own landscaping company where his many customers became close friends. He enjoyed talking, laughing and sharing great stories with each one of them.

In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, walking at the lake, visiting wineries and going out to dinner, but his greatest joy was his family. He loved family parties and cook-outs the most, especially fish fries. Richard was a devout Catholic. His love for our Lord was immeasurable.

His wife, the former Millie Plaski whom he married May 17, 1969, passed away January 23, 1999.

Richard will always be remembered lovingly by his companion of 19 years, Barbara Bash of Warren; two children, Valerie (William) Woods of Boardman and Jeffrey (Dawn) Urso of Howland; three grandchildren whom he adored, Hunter Urso and Jacob and Elena Woods; brother, Joseph (Darlene) Urso of Warren; sister, Darlene (Allan) Edford of Traverse City, Michigan and a host of close friends whom he considered family.

Due to COVID-19, a private Mass was held for the family.

He will be laid to rest next to his wife at All Souls Cemetery.

Richard’s family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Floor 2 for the kind and compassionate care shown to Richard. Although we were not able to be with him, we knew he was loved.

The family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in Richard’s name to the charity near and dear to his heart, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Richard J. Urso, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 6, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 7, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.