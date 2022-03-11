CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, Richard Garcia, Jr., 33, our loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away.

Richie was born January 17, 1989, in Youngstown, the son of Richard Garcia, Sr. and Carmen (Ortiz) Alicea. He was the youngest of three children.

In his personal life, he enjoyed listening to music, spending time with his family, children and friends. He also loved to travel and cherished every moment spent with his kids.

He will be remembered for being so full of life; he knew how to light up any room and keep everyone smiling with that contagious smile of his. To know him was to absolutely love him. He was a loving, sweet and generous soul. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for the ones he loved.

Richie is survived by his wife, Amanda Garcia; children, Aliana, Zaylin, Jordyn, Malachi, Maleke, Princeton, Isaiah and Kylo, whom he loved all so much; mother, Carmen Alicea of Campbell; father, Richard Garcia, Sr. also of Campbell; two sisters, Cynthia (Alicea) Aviles and Sophia Alicea; niece, Isabella; grandmother, Ana (Viera) Delgado and bonus grandfather, Cisco Delgado.

Richie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carlos Garcia, Leonor (Negron) Ortiz and George Ortiz, Sr., as well as his uncles, George Ortiz, Jr., Felix and David Ortiz.

He will be greatly missed by all those who truly loved him and we will forever hold him in our hearts.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, followed by a service at 7:00 p.m., at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Garcia, Jr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 13 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.