YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts and tear-filled eyes that we announce the departure of our beloved Richard “Gary” Newhard. On that fateful day, Saturday October the 28, he peacefully embarked on his final journey, surrounded by his cherished family.

Gary, born on July 18, 1943, held a special place in our hearts as the son of the remarkable Mary and John Newhard.

This extraordinary individual, a graduate of Austintown High School, dedicated his life to his community. A testament to his unwavering commitment, Gary was a revered business owner in Austintown, a town that he loved so deeply. In 1967, he established Newhard Auto Sales, a venture that brought him immense joy and fulfillment. Renowned for his unparalleled passion for high-performance muscle cars, he poured his heart and soul into this enterprise until his well-deserved retirement in 2019.

The void left by Gary’s absence is indescribable, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. His son, Gary (Amanda) Newhard, will carry his legacy forward, alongside his four treasured grandchildren, Mitchell, Carter, Olivia and Madelyn Newhard. In this time of sorrow, his brother, Jack (Barb) Newhard and daughter-in-law, Jenny Newhard, stand united in their grief.

Yet, the pain we bear is further heightened as we remember those who preceded him in death. Sadly, Gary was preceded by his loving wife, Claudia Newhard; his son, Brian Newhard and his dearly missed sister, LaVerne. They now rest in eternal peace, their spirits intertwined in the great beyond.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, located at 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Following the visitation, services will be held privately for the family.

In these solemn moments, let us remember Gary not for his departure but for the indelible mark he left upon our lives. His spirit, his kindness and his passion for life will forever burn brightly in our hearts. As we mourn his loss, may we find solace in the bond we shared and the memories that will forever hold us together. “Gary, you will be dearly missed, for no words can adequately express the depth of our sorrow.”

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard G. “Gary” Newhard, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.