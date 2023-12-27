YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. Borst, 71, passed away at his home Saturday afternoon, December 23, 2023.

Richard was born January 11, 1952, in Niles, Michigan, the son of Harld A. and Fern (Clark) Borst.

He worked for 25 years at General Motors in Lordstown.

He enjoyed going to car shows, fishing and most especially, being a granddad.

Richard proudly defended his country, serving with both the US Marines and US Army. He specialized as a rifleman with the marines and a heavy anti-armor weapons crewman with the army. He was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service and Campaign Medals, Philippine Republic Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Actions Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and Army Service Ribbon.

Richard will be remembered lovingly by his three children, Brian (Dana Tirabassi) Travis, Nicole (Garrett) Pancake and Dean (Sereida) Borst; two grandchildren whom he adored, Garrett, Jr. and Theodore and a sister, Susan (Greg) Burns.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Fern Borst.

The family will receive family and friends at a Celebration of Life gathering from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., on Friday, December 29, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard D. Borst, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.