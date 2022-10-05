YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond P. Genova, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.



Raymond was born March 9, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Raymond Ramzy and Viola (Stoffer) Genova.



Raymond graduated from Lowellville High School in 1964. While in high school, Raymond played trombone in the marching and concert bands, making it to State and receiving an “A” rating for his solo.

Raymond joined the U.S. Navy August 24, 1964. He served four years on the U.S.S. St. Paul as a boiler tender.

After his service in Vietnam, Raymond went to work for Packard Electric, retiring in 1999.



Raymond leaves behind his loving wife of more than 30 years, the former Linda Flanigan; children, Raymond Phillip Genova, Jr., Jodi Berkhimer and Nicholas (Shelley) Davies and Ryan Davies; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; former wife, Beatrice Genova, who remained a close friend; sister, Kathy Almarez and loving nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandsons.



Family and friends may pay their respects from Noon – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a 2:00 p.m. service.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond P. Genova, Sr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.