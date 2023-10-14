YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. DeCarlo, 72, of Youngstown, passed away in his sleep on October 12, 2023, after a rough battle with cancer.

Ray was born on July 3,1951 and was the oldest of seven children born to Raymond A. and Ellen J. (McGarry) DeCarlo.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1969 and joined the Navy during Vietnam, where he was an electronic warfare technician. While stationed in the Mediterranean, he shared an Athens apartment with other sailors. He loved his time in Europe and even got to meet his Italian relatives while his ship was ported in Naples. After six years of service, he came home to Youngstown and attended Youngstown State University, where he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity.

He got a job at IBM in the late 70’s as an office equipment maintenance specialist, where he worked on word processors and electric typewriters. He participated in many dart leagues and softball leagues. He coached 8th grade football for many years at St. Patrick Church on Oak Hill Ave.

His sobriety journey in 1997 and his second life began. Recovery became a lifestyle for him; it became part of who he was at his core. “One day at a time” was his motto, and Friday nights were for home group meetings at St. Luke. Over the next 28 years he would work at becoming a better son, father, and brother for his family while he also became a sponsor, a teacher, and a friend to many in AA & CA who know him as Ray D.

He continued his education, culminating in a master’s degree from The University of Akron in Urban Planning. This led to a job as Zoning Inspector with The City of Youngstown, from which he retired in 2017. He was very proud of being an employee of the city he loved.

He was a president of the Arco club – a bocce club he joined to hang out with his father.

As a member of St. Angela Merici Parish, his faith grew stronger and stronger. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He spent his last years either in his garden, tending the peppers he used to make and jar pepper relish, or (if it was above 45 degrees) golfing at Knoll Run Golf Course.

In June he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Bernie Leko.

Ray is survived by his two daughters, Ellen Rae and Gina DeCarlo; his six siblings, Edward (Caryn) of Carson City, Nevada, Jerome (Judy) of Kawkawlin, Michigan, Anna Leko of Struthers, Sister Nora of the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Hubbard, Daniel (Carla) of Struthers, and David (Brooke) of Fort Myers, Florida. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, many of his vast network of cousins, including double cousins, and so many friends.

He will be remembered for his pepper relish, an uncanny memory for specific, unimportant details, and a story for every occasion.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at St. Angela Merici Parish in Youngstown. Everyone is asked to please meet directly at church for the Mass.

