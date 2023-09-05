YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raquel Setzer, 47, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 21, 1976, in Youngstown, the daughter of Jose Reyes Sr. and Betty Arnold.

Raquel was a 1995 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School where she was valedictorian, ran cross country and track. Upon graduation, she attended YSU for business and medical classes. Raquel was a dedicated wife and mother.

She will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, John R. Setzer, Sr.; four children, Bryce, Caleb, Kyle and Talah Setzer; parents, Jose Reyes, Sr.; stepmom, Mirtha Reyes; mother, Betty Manning; siblings, Jose Luis Reyes, Jr. and Jessica Reyes-Thompson and numerous aunts and uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

