YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy Lee First, 56, passed away peacefully Monday, July 18, 2022, with his beloved wife, Teri, by his side.

Randy was born December 16, 1965 in Youngstown, the son of Benjamin and Ruby Pearl Orr First.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Randy worked for 14 years at Expanded Metal in Niles.

In his spare time, Randy loved to vacation yearly at Myrtle Beach, going to the casino and having family over for bonfires. He loved spending time with family, especially the children, who adored him.

Randy will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Teri Consiglio; son, Jeremy First (Rochelle Barone) of Boardman; stepson, Nicholas Tanner (Noel McAllister) of Champion; stepdaughter, Ashley (Dan) Simerlink of Poland; nine grandchildren whom he loved dearly; two sisters, Betty Paolucci of Austintown and Peg (Pat) Simboli of North Lima; brother, Larry (Donna) First of New Springfield and his beloved dog, Izzy.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sonny First.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the funeral home.

