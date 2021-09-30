Ralph K. McClure, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Kenneth McClure, 92, of Hayesville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Windsor House in Canfield.

He was born September 28, 1929, the son of the late William and Carrie Roberts McClure and grew up in Marble, North Carolina.

Ralph was an active member of Cornerstone Assembly Church in North Lima, where he was a self-appointed evangelist looking for any and every opportunity to share his faith and share about a great church to grow in the Lord. One of his first questions when he met anyone, whether it was a waitress, a store clerk or anyone serving in a public position, was “where do you attend church?” Then he would follow up with I know a great church that you can attend. It was as if he was on a mission to grow his church everywhere he went. He loved the Lord, His Pastors and his church family!

He also loved his family unconditionally, vacations, playing cards, times of laughter, desserts, gardening and fishing and the Atlanta Braves. He served his church and many times could be found tending to the grass cutting.

He served his country in the U.S. Army where he enlisted on July 12, 1948, in Greenville, South Carolina. He received the following decorations, medals, badges, commendations and or citations: the Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), Korean Sv Medal w/ 5 Bz Sv Stars, Korean President Unit Citation and the United Nations Ribbon. He was honorably discharged May 1, 1952.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his four children, Shirley Ann (Nichols) McClure; his five brothers and seven sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Margie (Greene) McClure and her family, Keith (Tracey) Dettmer, Kevin (Amy) Dettmer, Brian (Amy) Dettmer; he is also survived by his children, Vicki (Pablo) Gonzalez of Lowellville, Keith (Diana) McClure of Bradenton, Florida, Patricia Horstman of New Springfield and Diana Wisler of Columbiana. He also leaves 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Cornerstone Assembly of God Church, 185 South Range Road, North Lima, OH 44452, followed by a 1:00 p.m. Christian Memorial Service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Ralph’s name to Cornerstone Assembly of God Church.

Timothy 4:7-8

