Ralph J. Roberts, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph J. Roberts, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Ralph was born February 14, 1922, in Youngstown, the son of John and Adeline Serafini Roberts.

Ralph was a 1940 graduate of South High School.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp. during WWII.

Ralph worked in the office of the City of Youngstown Street Department and worked in watch repair for many years.

He was a life-long member of St. Patrick’s Church where he served as an altar server at daily Mass.

Ralph was an avid bowler on various leagues including the St. Patrick Church League. He also enjoyed walking at Millcreek Park.

His wife, the former Angeline M. Sabella, whom he married September 29, 1956, passed away February 29, 2012.

Ralph will always be remembered by his two children, Roberta (John) Manzoian and John Roberts; two grandchildren, Michelle (Sean) Kelly and John P. Manzoian; great-granddaughter, Marissa Kelly and three sisters-in-law, Rita Sabella, Annabelle Capritta and Gloria Drapcho.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sister, Carmel Chickillo; and brother, Michael Roberts.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Ralph’s caregiver, Carmen for her exceptional care shown to Ralph and to Judy for always looking out for him.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown, followed by a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Kevin Peters officiating.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and all guests whose health allows please wear a mask.

Contributions may be made in Ralph’s name to St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

