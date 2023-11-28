STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph J. DeFabio, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 26, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born June 24, 1941, in Youngstown, the son of Ralph P. and Carmel Roberto DeFabio.

Ralph was a graduate of Ursuline High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge, he attended and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Youngstown State University.

He started as a teacher at St. Nicholas School and then went on to work as a manager of Allstate Insurance in the Youngstown and Cleveland Office.



He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica and St. Luke Catholic Church where he was active in Cursillo and marriage preparation classes along with his wife.

Ralph was very proud of his Brier Hill heritage. He was one of the founders of the LaGents Couples Club, a club known for their dance at the Idora Park Ballroom.



Ralph will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Mary Patricia Colla, whom he married on June 27, 1964 at St. Patrick Church; three children, Kathy (Jeff) Yaist, Ron (Kim) DeFabio and Michelle Napolitano; four grandchildren, Dr. Alexandria DeFabio, Ryan Yaist, A.J. (fiancée, Emily) Yaist and Samantha DeFabio and sister, Concetta Protich.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Lou Chine, Nicola Harbeson and Kay Stokes and son-in-law, Frank Napolitano.



A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman. There are no calling hours.



The family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in Ralph’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.



Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph J. DeFabio, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 29 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.