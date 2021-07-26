Ralph Edward Donofrio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Edward Donofrio, 85, passed away peacefully in his home with his loving family by his side on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Ralph was born on March 10, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the son of Daniel Anthony and Gemma (Camardo) Donofrio.

He attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and graduated from East High School in 1954. He went on to further his education at Youngstown University.

After high school graduation, he went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Marine Corps as a MP during the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the Purple Heart and other Medals of Honor.

He worked alongside his brother as a carpenter for over 45 years. Even after retirement, he never missed a chance to put on his tool belt and pull out his tools to remodel and build things for family and friends. He perfected his craft and took great pride in his work.

Ralph was a member of the Carpenters Union, was a past Jr. Vice President of the ITAM Post 3, a member of the VFW, American Legion and the ITAM Post 44.

He enjoyed dancing several nights a week, going to the casinos, weekly poker games with his friends and fishing on Lake Erie but his greatest joy was when he was together for holidays and family dinners with his ever-growing family. He loved sitting around and listening to his children and grandchildren talk about the great times shared while growing up and telling stories to his family about the events in his life. His love for family and life were the greatest gift he gave to everyone. He raised his children by the mantra “We may not have much, but we have each other” and lived by that right up until the time of his death. Whether you were family by blood or choice, he always let you know your value and the love he had for you through his words and actions.



He married the love of his life, Margaret “Peggy” McBride on April 22, 1960. Together they built a family and home in Youngstown until her death on July 7, 1989.

Ralph is survived by his children, Michael (Erin) Donofrio of Struthers, Michelle (Michael) Fabian of Boardman and Maureen Shovlin of Struthers. He was “Papa” to 12 grandchildren, Sara, Michael, Angelina and Joseph Donofrio, Jessica (Spencer) Starnes, Kayla Sciaretta, Meagan, Anthony and Francesca Ambrosini, Michael Fabian, Drew and Courtney Pearson. He was also “Little Papa” to ten great-grandchildren, Gabriele, Isaac, Jackson, Macy, Emma, Mason, Owen, Madison, Kai and Gavin. He is also survived by his brother, Eugene “Corky” Donofrio and his wife, Marion; sister-in-law Lillian “Lil” Donofrio; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Gemma; his wife, Peggy; son, John Patrick Donofrio and a brother, Daniel A. Donofrio.



Calling hours followed by a prayer service are planned for Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



The family would like to than Dr. Arthur Duran, Dr. John Graham and Akeso Hospice Home Health Care for the amazing care and compassion shown to Ralph and his family during his illness.



The family request that monetary donations be made to the family in lieu of flowers.

