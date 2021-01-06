Ralph E. Sumner II, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. Sumner II, 71, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021.



He was born on June 1, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan.

He worked at the Ford Motor Company and retired after 33 years of service.



Ralph was a veteran of the United States Army.



Ralph leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Janine; son Rob; daughter Jennifer; along with many grandchildren including granddaughter, Addison and grandsons, Tyler and Caleb and stepson, Chris (Stacie) Franczak.



He will be fondly remembered and missed by his family, wife, kids, grandkids and in-laws.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a direct cremation will be designated.

A public service will be held at a later date.



