AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Angelo Babbaro, 82, of Austintown, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2023 surrounded by family.

Ralph was born in Youngstown on May 13, 1941 to Angelo and Louise Babbaro.

After graduating from Chaney High School in 1959, he graduated from Pittsburgh Barber

School and was a barber.

He enjoyed the opportunity to connect with people and shared stories and conversation.

Ralph was also a proud member of the Army Reserves, a member of the Catholic War Veterans, and a retired Youngstown firefighter from 1967 – 1994.

All these endeavors speak to the man Ralph was. He was steadfast in his service to others and showed kindness and compassion to everyone he met. He was rarely without a smile.

Ralph’s pride and joy was his family. As an avid golfer with four holes-in-one, he enjoyed

connecting with his grandson, Paul, on the golf course. He was incredibly proud of his

granddaughter, Marleana for her pursuit of a career in education.

He enjoyed spending the winter months in Fort Myers, Florida along with Saint

Augustine and Siesta Key with his wife. Each year, he looked forward to his annual

vacation in Cape May, spent with his family, enjoying sunshine and togetherness. This

was a tradition started by Ralph’s parents in his childhood and one he was proud to

bring to his own family.

Ralph leaves behind his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Kathy Carlini Babbaro; two sons,

Dean (Marci) Babbaro of Canfield and Dominic Babbaro of Palm Springs; sister,

MaryLou (Chico) Blazquez of Columbiana; nephew, Anthony Blazquez;

grandchildren, Marleana Breinz (Stephen Plank) and Paul Breinz (Emerson Fletcher) and

his beloved rescue dog, Mocha.

Ralph will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but none so much as his wife, Kathy.

Their 60-year love story was a fairytale and he was the greatest gift of her life.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16, 2023 at St. Christine Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

The Babbaro family extends their warmest gratitude to Dr. El Hayek and Dr. Alan Katx for

their dedication to Ralph’s care. They kindly ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be

made to Angels for Animals.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.