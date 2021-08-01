Ralph A. Rendano, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph A. Rendano passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

He was born June 9, 1951.

Final goodbyes will be at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a 11:00 a.m., service for Ralph A. Rendano, who passed away from an extended illness at the age of 70 in Florida, where he also resided with his longtime companion, April L. Kirkwood.

Ralph was the owner of both New York Music and RRI Commercial Real Estate.

Ralph will be best remembered as ‘the maker of dreams’ providing the gifts of music to others as well as bringing extraordinary success to the commercial real estate community in Ohio, Florida and Texas. In his senior year at Ursuline High School in 1969, he wrote an essay on what he wanted his life to be. In the writing he stated that his main goal was to leave footprints in the sands of time by leaving a mark in the world as a successful and important person. Congrats! That is exactly what that Briar Hill kid did. Ralph Rendano will be honored by establishing a yearly scholarship fund for music majors at Youngstown State University.

Ralph leaves behind his partner of 20 years, April; as well as his daughters, Brittny and Gianna Rendano, both of Texas and their mother, Suzie Rendano, of Florida; as well as April’s children and grandchildren who knew Ralph as “Papa Rowalf.”

Ralph is preceded in death by his beloved son, Chaz Rendano; his mother, Victoria; father, Ralph and brother, Victor.

