Rafael Viera, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rafael Viera, Jr., 90, passed away peacefully Monday, February 24, 2020.

He was born April 21, 1929 in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, the son of Rafael, Sr. and Cecilia (Gonzalez) Viera.

Rafael was a bread baker for Schwebel Baking Company and worked security for Youngstown Parks and Recreation.

He was a member of First Spanish Baptist Church, Grupo de Caballeros, OCCHA, Jovenes del Pasado and BCTGM. Rafael was a very dedicated man, especially to his family and church.

In his spare time, he enjoyed old cars and spending time with his family and friends.

His wife, the former Eufemia Viera whom he married October 17, 1960, passed away January 21, 1998.

Rafael will always be remembered lovingly by his four children, Ralph Viera of Miami, Griselle (Wil) Suarez of Youngstown, Carmen Marie Cuevas of Puerto Rico and Pablo (Zoriada) Cuevas Sr. of Puerto Rico; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Luis Viera of Puerto Rico and two sisters, Clary Viera Vda. De Gonzalez and Julia Virginia Viera Gonzalez.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by daughter, Cecil Perez; son, Dennis Viera, Sr.; sister, Auria Viera and four brothers, Gerardo, Nelson, Wilfredo and infant boy Viera.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 followed by a 4:00 p.m. funeral service at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories to send condolences to Rafael's family.

