YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachel Lynn Feher Sheridan, 39, passed away peacefully at her home, after five years of battling metastatic breast cancer with her family by her side.

Rachel was born on May 18, 1982, the daughter of Andrew and Linda Polito Feher.

She was a 2000 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School, 2004 graduate of the University of Toledo with a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Physiology and she continued her education at Sanford Brown as an ultrasound technician.

She worked in the central supply department at St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown while attending school. She then worked in the Ultrasound Department at UPMC Hermitage until her illness kept her from working.



Rachel’s passion was playing softball. She played on several teams including women’s and co-ed leagues. She traveled all over playing and assisting in teams winning championships. She was an all-star player and standout athlete, including Student Athlete of the Week. She also excelled in basketball at Jackson-Milton High School, while achieving the goal of being a 1,000-point scorer. She was always the number “25” and everyone would always chant “whata ya say 2-5.”



With her kids and family, she enjoyed traveling to Disney World, going to beaches wherever she could and going on cruises with friends. She was always smiling and happy to be with her family and friends. She enjoyed music and going to concerts. She was an avid Cleveland sports fan and a big Duke University fan.

She lived her life to the fullest, never complaining or letting you know if she was in pain.



Rachel leaves to cherish her memory, the three loves of her life, her sons, Dylan Lowe and Blake and Rory Sheridan; her parents, Andy and Linda; a brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Lisa Feher; a sister and brother-in-law, Autumn (Feher) and Kenny Stinson and two foster nieces. She also leaves many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Rachel was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alex and Helen Feher, Peter Polito, Armand and Joanne (Polito) Vennetti and cousins, John Klacik, Giovanna Polito and Margie Estep.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood in Youngstown, with Rev. Steven J. Agostino officiating. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church for Mass.



The family would like to thank Dr. Zeina El-Amil and all the nurses and staff at St. Elizabeth Youngstown and Boardman oncology departments; they are truly angels. The family would also like to thank her softball family for the support they gave her over the past years. They are part of her family!



