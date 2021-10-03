Phyllis M. Spagnola, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis M Spagnola, 88, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, September 30, 2021 at Greenbriar Nursing Home.

Phyllis was born July 14, 1933, in Wooster, the daughter of Edward and Adeline (Zarlengo) Lewis.

She was a homemaker and member of St. Dominic Church. She loved to cook and bake, take family trips to Presque Isle, play cards, watch Jeopardy and the Price Is Right and trips to the casino. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially Sunday dinners.

Besides her husband, John Spagnola, whom she married October 22, 1955 at Immaculate Conception Church, she will be remembered lovingly by her four daughters, Cynthia (Mark) Long, Patricia Craft, Joanne (Ron) Fisher and Diane Spagnola; seven grandchildren, Melvin (Becky) McKee, John McKee, Jenna Craft, Nicoletta Spagnola, Joseph Fisher, Jayme (Chris) Green and Jason (Stephanie) Ventresco; six great-grandchildren, John and Thomas McKee, Evvi and Jase McKee and Elijah and Giovanni; sister, Shirley Lewis; brother, Edward Lewis; sister-in-law, Erla Lewis; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and her “grand dogs” Harvey, Frank and Carl.

Besides her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her two sisters, Dorothy and Vincetta and three brothers, Harry, Lester, and Benjamin.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

There will be a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home on South Avenue in Boardman.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Greenbriar Nursing Home for the great care and love given to Phyllis while she was there.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Phyllis' family.

