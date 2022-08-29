AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis L. Scheckelhoff, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Phyllis was born October 13, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Grace Carano Flask.

She previously worked at St. Charles Parish House as a housekeeper.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church where she was very involved.

In her earlier years, she enjoyed cooking for her son’s friends and the neighborhood. She also enjoyed traveling on bus tours to different churches with friends.

Her husband, Thomas P. Scheckelhoff whom she married November 11, 1957, passed away December 26, 1996.

Phyllis leaves to cherish her memory, three sons, Thomas (Lori), David and John (Carol) and five grandchildren, Christopher (Lauren), Nicholas, McKenzie, Stephanie and Samantha.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn and

Anna and a brother, George.

Family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman. Please meet directly at the church for Mass.

