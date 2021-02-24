Phyllis “Arlene” Brush, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis “Arlene” Brush, 83, affectionately known as Arlene, passed away at home on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

She was born January 15, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Leroy and Florence Gray Purbaugh.

Arlene was a 1956 graduate of Girard High School.

She worked as a secretary for a local mill where she met the love of her life, Leonard. After marrying Leonard on January 13, 1961, she became a homemaker.

She attended Liberty Assembly of God (formerly Girard First Assembly) her entire life where she was the former church secretary and played piano for Sunday services.

She loved attending “Young at Heart” luncheons at the church, cooking, eating, craft shows, bubble baths and anything pertaining to the grandchildren whom she adored. She will be terribly missed.

Arlene will always be remembered lovingly by her three children, Leonard M., Jr. (Katie) Brush, David L. Brush and Lisa M. (Gene) Cook; three grandchildren whom she loved dearly and was “Grammy” to, Sarah Brush and Kaitlyn and Zackary Cook and sister, Donna Purbaugh Wright.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard M. Brush, Sr. in 2003.

Private services were held for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email.

