POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church in Poland, for Philomena Mazzarino, 80, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Hospice House.



Philomena was born on April 8, 1942, in Bugnara, L’Aquila, Italy the daughter of Emidio and Angeline D’Eramo and immigrated to the United States in 1953.



She entered high school not understanding a word of English, yet graduated Valedictorian of her class at Woodrow Wilson High School in 1961. She continued her education at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse in 1964.

She went on to teach hundreds of nursing students at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing before retiring.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband and caregiver, Frank Mazzarino, whom she married on May 7, 1966; daughter, Laura of New York; son, Michael of Poland and a brother, Anthony (Carla) D’Eramo of Dallas.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony D’Eramo.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.



