HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip S. Sosna II, 37, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

He was born November 26, 1985, in Youngstown, the son of Phillip S. Sosna and Oneta W. Urbach.

Phillip enjoyed video games, horror movies, sculpting, writing, cooking and playing the piano. He especially loved his cat, Madison.

Phillip will always be remembered lovingly by his mother, Oneta; sister, Sarah (Adam) Wilkinson; brother, Joseph Sosna; sister, Maria (Ed) Duponty and three nieces, Addison and Avery Wilkinson and Lorelai Sosna.

He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip and maternal grandparents, Doris and Donnie Anderson.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, with a 5:00 p.m. funeral service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in Phillip’s name to New Lease on Life, 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd., Struthers, OH 44471.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

