YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip E. Ferrando, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 27, 2023.

He was born January 17, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of Edmund and Mary Sparago Ferrando.

Phillip proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964. He then joined the U.S. Army Reserves until 1967.

After his honorable discharge, he worked for Youngstown Steel Door and Barrett Cadillac.

In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, watching western movies and he loved dogs.

Phillip will always be remembered lovingly by his three daughters, Christine (William) Norman, Deborah (Sean) Harris and Lisa Powers; four grandchildren, Serena and Christian Powers and Clay and Brianna Norman and three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Jordan and Cameron.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Ferrando.

Calling hours will be held from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with a 10:30 a.m. memorial service to follow, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email.

