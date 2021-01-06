Philip M. Guerriere, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip M. Guerriere, 57, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Phil was born January 15, 1963 in Youngstown, the son of Philip and Bonnie (Knopp) Guerriere. Phil was married to his wife Lydia (Higgins) for over 25 years. Phil will be remembered lovingly by his stepdaughters, Anna Tych and Ashley Tych; four step grandchildren, Serinna, Landen, Jordan and Angel; his sister Dawn Guerriere; four nephews, Alan, Sean (Simone), Gabriel (Courtney), and David Brooks; five great nephews and two great nieces.

Philip graduated from Ursuline High School (1981) and Youngstown State University in 1985.

Phil recently retired after 35 years of employment with the United States Postal Service.

He was a long-term member of the Lowellville United Methodist Church. Phil was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. He loved playing golf and watching his grandchildren play sports. Phil was loved by all who knew him.

Calling hours will take place at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. on Friday, January 8, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are expected to wear a mask at all times. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Guerriere family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this time are encouraged to support the family via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Philip M. Guerriere, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.