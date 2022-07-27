BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Philip A. Argiro Sr., 73, who passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Philip was born December 27, 1948, in Struthers, the son of John R. and Florence Ginnetti Argiro.

Philip proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a medic during the Korean Conflict.

He retired from General Motors in 1999 after 30 years of service.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church.

In his spare time, Philip was involved in Boardman Youth Baseball. He coached his sons and loved to coach the fundamentals of the game. He also loved to listen to music from his cousin’s Pittsburgh Band.

His wife and love of his life, the former Theresa A. Durkin whom he married October 19, 1974, passed away February 28, 2022.

Philip will always be remembered lovingly by his two sons, Philip, Jr. (Amanda) Argiro and Ryan (Lindsay) Argiro; four grandchildren, Matthew, Justin, Alana and Ella; sister, Mary Argiro; family friend, Gloria Pacsi; and brother, Jim (Jackie) Argiro.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother John (Palma) Argiro.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

