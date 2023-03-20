STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Vander Veld, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023 of natural causes, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by Patricia Vander Veld, Kelly Pitzulo, Tim Huber and Raymond Huber.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman followed by a 7:00 p.m. memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to ALSAC/ St Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN. 38105.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.