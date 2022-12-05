STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter J. “Pete” Pirone, Sr., 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 8, 1944, in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Antonette Timarko Pirone.

Pete was a 1962 graduate of Struthers High School. He then went on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Youngstown State University and his Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Westminster.

He began his teaching and coaching career at the Southington Local School District. In 1972 he continued his teaching and coaching career in Struthers. He retired from the Struthers City School District as the high school principal. Upon his retirement, Pete worked at various schools in the valley as a principal.

He was an active member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church where he served as a Eucharistic minister and was a member of the festival committee.

Pete was the head football coach at Struthers High School where the 1982 team made its first playoff appearance in school history. They were league champions in 1981, 1982 and 1985 and his 1981 and 1982 teams finished undefeated. He retired as the most winning coach in school history.

He was a member of several clubs and organizations to include Struthers Gridiron, Lowellville Mt. Carmel Society, Youngstown State Penguin Club, Towering Titans, and Knights of Columbus. He was inducted into the Struthers Athletic Hall of Fame and Struthers School Foundation of Educational Excellence Hall of Fame.

His wife, the former Mary Ann Blasko whom he married September 9, 1967, passed away October 19, 2012.

Pete will always be remembered lovingly by his three children, Lisa (Doug) Kaiser, Angela (Jonathan) Pera and Pete, Jr. (Debbie) Pirone; six grandchildren, Eric (Jessica), Chad, Kara, Jenna, Marianna and Nicoletta; brother, Frank (Anita) Pirone; two sisters, Marie (Bill) Martin and Sue Ann Nagle; four brothers-in-law, Father Joe Blasko, Marty (Eleanor) Blasko, Larry (Norine) Blasko and Dave (Stephanie) Blasko and sister-in-law, Dolores Kountz.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Joe and Helen Blasko and three brothers-in-law, Dan Nagle, John Kountz and Paul Blasko.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the funeral home, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Woodlands at Hampton Woods and Masternick Memorial Rehabilitation Center for the kind and compassionate care shown to Pete.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in Pete’s name to the Struthers City Schools for the Coach Pirone Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

