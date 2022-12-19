YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter LoCicero, 68, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022.

Peter was born June 26, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of John and Elizabeth (Cecchini) LoCicero.

He worked plumbing with his dad and as a mason.

He attended both St. Brendan and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica where he stayed very active.

He enjoyed watching WWF Wrestling, old movies and comedies, especially the Three Stooges.

Peter will always be remembered lovingly by his three siblings, Gloria Garafola, Elizabeth (Charles) Koulianos and twin, John (Regina) LoCicero; nieces and nephews, Rochelle (fiancé, Rick Santisi) Bellino, Stacey (Jim) Duvall, Nick LoCicero, Tommy (girlfriend, Tammy) Curtin, Jeff (Christine) Curtin, Sean (girlfriend, Tammy) Curtin and Dan (girlfriend, Maggie) Curtin and several loving great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Peter Garafola.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, in Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at

10:00 a.m.

