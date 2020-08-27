Penny Rullie, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Penny Rullie, 73, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Penny was born November 30, 1946 in Youngstown, the daughter of Frederick W. and Vivian (Hankammer) Jones.

Penny was a homemaker and retired from customer service at Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

She was a dedicated member of Victory Christian Center where she was very involved.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and knitting but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren whom she loved and adored.

Penny will always be remembered lovingly by two daughters, Heather Ann (Gregory) Voytilla and Nicole (Jason) Roth; seven grandchildren, Drake Marinelli, Derek Weber, Gia Williams, Hannah, Callie, Cade and Luca Roth; two great-grandchildren; sister, Anne (David) Richardson and stepchildren, James Burrell, Jr., Steve Burrell and Darlene Miller.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer; husbands, Richard Rullie and James Burrell; brother, William Jones and sister, Deborah Melonio.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family unless you are attending the service.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests contributions be made in Penny’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends who were not able to pay their respects because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 28, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

