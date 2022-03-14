YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loving protective proud mother, grandmother and wife, Paulella “Paula” Frazzini’s zest for life came to an end with her passing on Friday, March 11, 2022, with her children at her side.

As Paula was there for her children’s first breath, her children were there for her as she took her last breath at Hospice of the Valley Boardman.



Paula was born on the east side of Youngstown on February 23, 1948. She carried the east side with her throughout her life and made sure everyone knew this is where her strength came from.

Paula married on March 7, 1970 to her husband of 52 years, Samuel A. Frazzini, Jr. This marriage brought her into a large Italian family that included her beloved brothers-in-law, Phil and Lilly Frazzini, Richie and Martha Frazzini, Morris and Sandy Frazzini and Danny Frazzini. These brothers always held a large place in her heart.



Paula was a fashionable woman that kept up with the latest trends. She would never leave the house without looking amazing with her hair and makeup done and just the right amount of jewelry for the occasion, no matter if she was going to the grocery store or heading to one of the numerous family functions that seem to spontaneously happen every weekend with her as the center of attention.

Paula’s love and passion for family, music, dancing, animals, and red sports cars will be truly missed. She was proud to have been a member of the Mahoning County Mustang club where she would drive her convertible 1995 red mustang during the 4th of July parade and attend car shows. She could always be found in the summertime on her porch with a cup of coffee feeding the squirrels in her front yard with one of her children or grandchildren sitting with her or she would be on the phone talking to one of them throughout the day. Her love of German shepherds brought her great joy her last addition brought her beloved Tassy to her life. She loved to listen to music and when the beat hit her. Paula would jump up and start dancing with whoever was closest to her from the “Oldies” to Usher.



Paula is survived by her husband of 52 years, Samuel A. Frazzini, Jr.; four children, Denise (Travis) Johnson, Jody (Jeramiah) Jones, Nicole “Nicky” (Vincent) Whorten, Paul (Kristin) Frazzini and Jill (Larry) Lavorata; 11 grandchildren, Taylor Schmitt her favorite dance partner, Dylan Schmitt, Ariana Jones, Justin Jones, Callista Whorten, Genevieve Whorten, Vincenzo Whorten, Peyton Frazzini, Kohen Frazzini, Anthony Lavorata and Austin Lavorata; great-grandson, Tanner Lavorata and her German Shepherd, Tassy.



Paula was preceded in death by her parents and favorite German Shepherds, Nakita and Taz.



Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 6:00 p.m. funeral service.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.