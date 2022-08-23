BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The streetlights came on and Daddy must have whistled…as Paula Michele (Rupert) Niddel, 60, was called home on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Paula was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on August 15, 1962 to Paul Morgan and Carol Ann (Wilfong) Rupert. The family moved to Youngstown in 1965 to Holland Avenue, where neighbors were not just neighbors, but an extended family.

She graduated from The Rayen School in 1980.

She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman. She married the love of her life Randy Niddel on March 12, 1999.

Paula enjoyed the simple things in life, watching wildlife grow up in her yard, feeding the birds, hosting barbecues in her backyard and watching her precious grandchildren play and swim. Family time was her most favorite time. She loved going on impromptu drives with Randy.

She was the nucleus of her family. She leaves to honor and cherish her memory her husband of 23 years, Randy; five children, Carole (Rob) Swope, Megan (Dean Ramsey) Logan, Jaclyn (Jeff) Lynn, Lauren (Matt Chambers) Niddel and Randy (Erika) Niddel.

She will be sorely missed by her 19 grandchildren that she doted on and would do anything for (or make their Papa do it). She also leaves her siblings, Debra Thompson, Bonnie (Michael) Lizotte and Paul (Missy) Rupert and a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews will remember her with a smile.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Carol Rupert; nephew, Jason Cannistra and brother-in-law, John Thompson.

Family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at

the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman, followed by a 6:00 p.m. prayer service.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday August 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.