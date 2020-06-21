Paula A. (Zelinsky) Dellick, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula A. (Zelinsky) Dellick, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounded by her daughters.

She was born January 26, 1937 in Youngstown, to John and Ann (Resatar) Zelinsky. She was a 1955 graduate of The Rayen High School.

She worked as a long-distance operator at Ohio Bell and later became a supervisor and union representative at AT&T when the two merged, a career that spanned 38 years. After a brief retirement, she entered the workforce again as a 911 operator for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department until retiring in 1999.

Paula was an avid reader, excellent cook and a devoted sports fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Cleveland Indians, with a special fondness for Francisco Lindor. Paula loved spending time and sharing good food with her family. She enjoyed large extended family gatherings, time at her sister’s home or her cousin’s home, or just being at home with her family. Her most cherished memories were bingo and casino trips, or time spent with her beloved cousin and best friend, Ellie Russell. Not a day passed in Paula’s life that she didn’t share an Ellie memory with a smile and love.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Cynthia Dellick of Boardman, with whom she made her home and Dani-Marie (John) Malinowski of Tallmadge; her former husband, Jim Dellick of Poland and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, John Zelinsky; sister-in-law, Georgianna Zelinsky; brother, John Zelinsky; sister, Norma Alexander and brother-in-law, Dr. Louis Alexander.

There are no public calling hours.

A Mass of the Repose of the Soul will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel in Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr., officiating.

Paula’s daughters would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the many care-workers who came from home from Hospice of the Valley. “We are so grateful for the compassion and comfort provided by Hospice House to our “Paula Baby.” We have profound comfort in knowing that our mother passed on the same day, though 17 years apart from her brother, John.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Paula’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who were not able to pay their respects because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Paula’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 22, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.